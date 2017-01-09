Hospitals can manage malnutrition: Unicef

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE United Nations Children’s Fund’s (Unicef) says in its 2015 annual report that 15 provincial hospitals in PNG can now manage severe acute malnutrition cases with the technical support it has provided.

The report stated that in 2015, 56 health staff in 29 health facilities were trained to deliver early essential newborn case services that reached 80 per cent of all delivery rooms in health facilities and covered a total of 144,000 newborns.

It further added that Unicef’s efforts to decentralise important interventions in managing malnutrition in children enabled hospitals to reach 2000 children who were affected by malnutrition in 2015.

The report said in 2015 PNG experienced drought and frost conditions as a result of the El Nino and in order to strengthen the Government’s response to the drought emergency, Unicef supported the treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in hospitals through its nutrition programme.

The reported also noted Unicef’s advocacy against gender-based violence.

“Unicef Papua New Guinea’s systematic advocacy led to a parliamentary inquiry on violence against women and children by the Health and Family Welfare Parliamentary Committee, helping to elevate the issue within government.

“Unicef advocacy and financial and technical support contributed to the unanimous parliamentary endorsement of the Lukautim Pikinini Act (Child Protection Act) (2015); the finalisation of the Child Protection Policy; and the development of implementation regulations and operational guidelines for the Lukautim Pikinini Act (2015) and Juvenile Justice Act (2014), providing a strong foundation to strengthen the child protection sector,” the reported said.

Like this: Like Loading...