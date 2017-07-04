Hospitals form partnership

By Elizabeth Vuvu

NONGA General Hospital in Rabaul, East New Britain has signed an agreement for a sister hospital partnership with Chengua Christian Hospital in Taiwan.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Nonga hospital chief executive officer Dr Ako Yap and Dr Zhan of Chengua Christian Hospital at Nonga last week.

Yap said both hospitals agreed to undertake a comprehensive exchange of information on the health sector and international volunteers as well as facilitate education of health care professionals through seminars and professional training and exchange of staff on the basis of equality and reciprocity.

He said Nonga hospital so far benefited from medical visits by staff from Chengua Christian Hospital twice a year and they sent three staff already to Taiwan for training.

“We will have four staff on short term training annually in Taiwan and long term training will be discussed in the near future.”

Yap said a 40-foot container of medical equipment arrived from Taiwan last week.

The medical equipment will be allocated to the hospital wards.

Yap said the hospital in the past three years had undergone a major rehabilitation of its existing infrastructure to meet the demand for quality healthcare in ENB and at the same time maintain specialist health services.

