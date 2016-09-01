Hospitals to get cancer equipment

THE Sir Joseph Nombri Memorial Hospital, Goroka Provincial Hospital and St Mary’s Clinic in Port Moresby are expected to receive cancer treatment and diagnostics equipment soon.

Walk the Talk Against Cancer public relations manager Pamela Krisimpa said they started a fundraising drive two months ago hoping to raise K10 million to buy cancer machines for the hospitals.

Krisimpa said the three hospitals already had cancer units, programmes and renovations, meaning that the cancer facility would only complement what they were already doing.

She said the machine in Sir Joseph Nombri Memorial Hospital in Kundiawa will serve the Highlands regions. The Goroka Provincial Hospital will serve the Momase region. St Marys will serve the Niugini Islands region.

She said they should be able to decide by December what projects to carry out after looking at the total amount they had raised.

She said the team was made up of volunteer community development officers in partnership with Catholic Health Services and the Goroka Catholic Diocese.

There are sponsors and partners helping the team to begin the project including Eastern Highlands Governor Julie Soso, Prime Minister’s Department Chief of Staff George Bopi, Eastern Highlands health authority acting chief executive officer Joshua Sosa, Bintangor owner Simon Sia and the Wildlife Conservation Society in Goroka.

She thanked the sponsors pfor their gratitude that will go along way in saving the lives.

Related