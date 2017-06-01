Hospitals to receive monthly grants

THE monthly operational grant for public hospitals in the country was released last week, according to the deputy Health Secretary Elva Lionel.

She said the Modilon General Hospital had received its funding from the provincial administration and from the hospital regular budget funding.

Other hospitals should also have received their funding last week, she said.

“All hospitals other than the Provincial Health Authority hospitals are under one division. Treasury will release operational funds together,” she said.

She was commenting on the Modilon Hospital’s plan to scale down its operations and charge people for some services.

“Rural health funds are different and are channelled direct to provincial treasuries.”

Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan said he would check with his officers and respond later.

The National was not able to get comments from Health Secretary Pascoe Kase as he was on compassionate leave. Acting Secretary Dr Paison Dakulala was also unavailable for comments.

Meanwhile, in a statement last week, Kase made it clear that hospitals could charge fees according to the schedule for specialised services.

But primary healthcare remained free in line with the Government’s free health care policy.

The Modilon General Hospital management, in a circular, said the fees charged were in line with the free healthcare policy.

Kase, earlier this week, said: “While the policy does allow for charging a reduced rate for specialist services, these would be the exception rather than the rule in public hospitals.”

