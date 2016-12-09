Hospitals still charging fees

PNG’s biggest hospital is still charging fees for admissions, deliveries and surgeries.

This is contrary to the O’Neill Government’s free healthcare policy.

I have seen big surgeries cancelled by so-called nurses and managers as the patients have to pay surgical fees prior to have their operations.

Surgeries are done strictly on payment of fees and if payments are not done many patients suffer for far too long as a result of cancellation.

I was one of such victims and do not agree with the fees charged.

Can relevant authorities intervene and address it?

Tati A, Via email

