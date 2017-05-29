Hospitals’ support centre receives K830,000 from Australian govt

THE Australian government gave K831,000 to renovate a family support centre at the Port Moresby General Hospital for families of survivors and sexual violence victims.

The renovated centre will help staff access confidential information and provide appropriate healthcare for those affected,

says Australian High Commission counsellor Susan Ferguson.

Ferguson, who officially opened the centre a week ago, said renovation work started in November last year and was completed at the end of last month.

“Currently, the family support centre sees an average of 15 clients daily and with the new facilities in place, they will allow an extra 12 new clients daily including more children to receive crucial healthcare and psychosocial support,” Ferguson said.

“This new renovation and the new facility will boost the attendance of clients and will increase from the past 1000 annually.

“This new facility will ensure many women and children receive the life-saving support they need in a crisis.

“The Papua New Guinea and Australian governments are working in partnership

to continue to support survivors of family and sexual violence.’’

If you experience family or sexual violence and need help, the family support centre can be contacted on 324 8245.

To contact 1-Tok Kaunseling confidential phone line, call 71508000.

Like this: Like Loading...