Hotel boosts soccer club with uniforms

A LOCALLY-owned hotel in Lae come to the aid of the Pascol soccer club in the Lae Football Association’s league with a set ofuniforms.

When presenting two sets of uniforms and four match balls last Friday, Phils Hotel general manager Lazarus Taim urged Pascol players to demonstrate true sportsmanship on and off the field.

Taim said soccer was “the most skilful game of all” and required discipline on and off the field.

“Ensure each of you display positive attitude to excel in life and influence your respective communities,” Taim said.

“Discipline is the crucial aspect in all sporting careers including employment and you will bear the hotel name on and off the field, as well as your club Pascol.”

He said despite the current tough economic situation in the country, Phils Hotel believed in fulfilling its community obligation through sponsorships and charity work.

Taim said attitude was an issue in the country involving many youths and the company was proud to be part of the club full of young players that aspire to change for the better and become useful citizens of the country.

Club manager Alfred Tobem said the club began in Wau in 2001 and had groomed soccer talents like brothers Mathew and Peter Young, Bernard and Daniel Tobem and Tommy Semmy.

“It is our third year with LFA playing under Football Federation PNG and we are aiming to achieve the level of national premier league (NPL) and national soccer league (NSL) soon,” Tobem said.

“We will continue to help the club in any way that we can and all we require of is discipline on and off field by players.”

