Hotel presents gifts to patients at health centre

THE Huon Gulf Hotel management visited the newly-established health centre in Lae with gifts to help patients.

The centre was opened late last year, an initiative by ward councillor Carol Yawing and funded by longtime Lae businessman Bob Sinclair.

The Lae Urban Ward 2 health centre is located along Cassowary Road and received timely gifts such as bed covers, pillows and curtains.

A few hotel staff were accompanied by the hotel’s operations manager Julie Suidin and presented the gifts to the staff at the health centre.

Suidin said it was part of Huon Gulf Hotel’s social responsibility to support communities around the area which the company did every month and looking forward to continue to assist the centre.

The health centre is run by an non-governmental organisation working in partnership with the Health Department.

Lae Urban Ward 2 councillor Carol Yawing, who wrote to the organisation for assistance, was grateful for the commitment.

Like this: Like Loading...