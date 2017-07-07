Hotel workers train to save lives

By OGIA MIAMEL

HOLIDAY Inn Hotel staff in Port Moresby underwent refresher training with the PNG Red Cross Society on cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in anticipation of a tourist boom next year.

Banquet operations manager Shirley Alban said the refresher was important to prepare staff for any medical emergency in the hotel. “Anything that happens in the hotel, we will be the first people to save lives or give first help before they are taken to the hospital and with the current business trends that we have in our hotels, we are actually looking forward to a very busy month next month onwards.”

The hotel was expecting many trackers to tackle challenges like the Kokoda Trail next month.

“We are having a lot of tourists and trackers coming in so we need to have this training to get us more competent so that we are able to save lives, not be able to save lives only at the workplace but also to save lives in our homes and also anywhere we walk around,” Alban said.

Papua New Guinea is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting next year.

