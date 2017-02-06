House productive: Marape

LEADER of Government business James Marape says the January-February parliament session has been very productive.

The two-week session ended on Friday.

The house resumes on Feb 28 for the swearing in of governor-general-elect and Kabwum MP Bob Dadae in place of Sir Michael Ogio.

The last session of this term of parliament will be in April.

“We’re satisfied,” Marape said after Parliament ended on Friday.

“Parliament has satisfactorily attended to some outstanding business that we wanted to attend to, including amendments to some of the taxation laws that need to be consistent with the budget that we passed last year.

“We’re satisfied with the turnout for the reforms to the Constitution in relation to the election, especially on the issue of deferral of LLG elections by one year, increase of nomination fee to K10,000.

“The opposing view is that we’re stopping candidates from contesting, but when you come to look at it, K10,000 is a buffer to encourage serious candidates.”

Marape said during elections, there were many candidates who contested “just for the sake of running”. Election is a serious matter and we hope that (K10,000) goes towards strengthening the election process so that only serious candidates contest in the future as our party systems are strengthened.”

Marape commended all MPs for their attendance.

“We’re in the twilight of our term,” he said.

“Historically speaking, in previous terms members were not in session, but you can see that we easily delivered over 90 members, and on average, 70 members attended on the days that we sat.

“Commendation to the members of parliament who’re doing their job as legislators, and being in parliament to pass laws.

“When we come back (Feb 28), we’ll be swearing in Bob Dadae as the new governor-general.”

Marape said parliament would sit for a week to clear outstanding matters and then adjourn to April 4.

“If we have the numbers, we’ll pass the election bills,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...