House razed by fire while owners and family away

By Alphonse Porau

A FIRE destroyed a home at Hanuabada village in Port Moresby on Saturday night while the owners were away.

The home belonged to David John from Northern who is married to a woman from the Tubumaga clan in Hanuabada.

It was at the end of a walkway jutting out to sea. Eyewitness Pala Veuga Iga said yesterday that the fire started at around 9pm.

“I was awake sitting on the verandah when I saw smoke coming out of the house,” she said.

“I thought the neighbours were making fire to cook.

“But I saw the flame spreading fast from the house. I alerted the neighbours to put out the fire.”

Villagers arrived in their dinghies and managed to put out the fire and saved the homes nearby.

Officer in charge of the Port Moresby Fire Station Kairi Mau said the fire had already been put out when firemen arrived.

“We were advised that the fire was put out by the village boys using buckets,” he said.

Mau said fire officers would investigate the incident today.

He said fortunately it was high tide and there was no wind when the fire started.

“If not, it would have spread to other homes,” Mau said.

“We were also advised that the owner had vacated the home seven months ago.”

Like this: Like Loading...