House recall review sought

Parliament has authorised Speaker Theodore Zurenuoc to file an application in the Supreme Court for a judicial review of the recall of the house to entertain Opposition’s vote of no confidence against the prime minister.

Leader of government business and Finance Minister James Marape moved a motion for Zurenuoc (pictured) to file the application seeking to clarify certain constitutional questions raised as a result of a Supreme Court’s decision to recall parliament for the vote.

Zurenuoc seconded that motion which was unanimously passed.

The Supreme Court had ruled on July 12 to direct the speaker to recall parliament within five days to debate the no-confidence motion against Peter O’Neill.

The court had ruled in favour of the matter filed by Opposition Leader Don Polye.

Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia, Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika and Justice Colin Makail said that acting parliamentary speaker Aide Ganasi acted in an unconstitutional manner and denied the rights of fellow members of parliament in adjourning parliament and not acting on the motion on June 8.

The vote of no confidence tabled on July 7 and 8 was found to have been complied with the five technical requirements of the constitution.

The court also found that the acting speaker and chairman of the private business committee had failed to clear the notice before it was tabled in parliament; therefore the members were not informed about the motion.

The Supreme Court warned the speaker to act responsibly, and parliamentarians to perform parliamentary business independently.

Parliament then sat on Aug 15 and the speaker expressed concern about the court’s decision, saying that its decision infringed the powers of legislation (Parliament).

Marape then attempted to move a motion to seek a judicial review of the court’s decision. However, Sinasina-Yongamugl MP and National Party leader Kerenga Kua successfully argued for the speaker to uphold the court’s decision.

