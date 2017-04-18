Houses burnt, man killed

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

THREE houses at Baimuru in Kikori, Gulf, were burnt down on Thursday over sorcery allegations.

Acting Gulf police commander Michael Pakeyei told The National that the incident happened after the death of an elderly woman.

“What happened was that an aunt of a family died and the relatives suspected that she was killed by sorcery so they burnt down three houses of those people suspected of practising sorcery.”

Pakeyei said that there were no reports of anyone being injured and police attempted to round up the suspects involved in the arson but had not made any arrest.

Pakeyei also reported that a 21-year-old man from Koti settlement along the Kerema-Malaua road was killed by a speeding vehicle during the Easter weekend.

“The youth, after watching movies at a nearby village, was returning home in the early hours of the morning when a vehicle travelling from Kerema to Port Moresby ran him over and killed him,” he said.

He said the man died instantly and was brought to Kerema General Hospital where a post-mortem was conducted and the body was buried on Saturday.

Pakeyei said the vehicle involved in the accident has not been identified and police were still investigating.

