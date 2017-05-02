Housing a big issue in private, public sector

IT is a slap on the face to employees in the private and public sectors, being denied a condition that housing should not be in a package of employment.

For some organisations they do initiate incentives to complement.

Today in our towns and cities, housing tends to be disturbing for workers due to the current economy status the nation is experiencing.

Let’s get the facts correct and assess on what is due for workers.

A good example to be assessed is looking in this scenario where an officer teaching in a rural setting school given accommodation by its school’s board of management (obviously free of charge) than teaching in towns and cities where accommodation is not provided.

The situation causes the second officer to look for shelter that leads to rent.

Is it fair for officers in rural locations enjoying on the same salary package than our officers in the city renting for K200 to K300 a room. Where is the logic?

Department of Personal Management, Department of Labour and Employment and concerned authorities need to ensure a thorough review on policies that would benefit its work force.

This is one of many examples affecting us.

Jimmy Kontualie

Turf – Club, Nine Mile. NCD

