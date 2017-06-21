Housing for civil servants makes ground

HOUSING for public servants in Port Moresby, through the National Housing Corporation’s Duran Farm project, took another step forward following the delivery of service infrastructure last week.

Work on the installation of key service components of the public housing project like water, electricity, sewerage and drainage is about to start.

Construction has been stalled since 2015 due to lack of funding.

Following the release of public investment programme funding appropriated in this year’s budget, key service providers Eda Ranu and PNG Power have released materials for the construction while work on the drainage has started.

While electricity and draining work has started, Eda Ranu’s piping work will start later, with the water pipes to be sourced from manufacturers abroad due to lack of 250mm pipes in PNG.

NHC acting chief executive officer Ditha Morris Nayabbanung has put the project back on the priority listing as a key government impact project.

“I will make it my business to remove bottlenecks and get into the serious business of building new houses for our people, particularly our hardworking public servants who deserve a decent home for their families,” Nayabbanung said.

Like this: Like Loading...