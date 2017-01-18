Housing project to begin

By PETER WARI

THE Imbonggu district staff housing project at Walume in Southern Highland, funded by Imbonggu MP and Works Minister Francis Awesa, will soon start.

Ground clearance and materials mobilisation has already started and contractor Noka Builders Limited is ready to roll out the project.

The construction company received K1 million from Minister Awesa in late November last year at Kero High School.

The first two houses will be erected soon and the company hopes to build more later.

A Noka Builders worker told The National that the recent blockade of the Highlands Highway in Chimbu was the only problem that held them back from starting work on the houses.

Awesa said housing was a perennial problem and he was concerned about public servants living and working in his district.

He said public servants in the province were facing accommodation problems and many were living in deteriorating homes and he was doing his best to minimise housing problem.

