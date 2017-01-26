Housing report awaited

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill yesterday said he has not received an investigation report into allegation of corruption by senior National Housing Corporation officers from Housing Minister Paul Isikeil.

O’Neill said he had assured Parliament last September that an investigation report will be presented in the next Parliament session.

“Although there is an internal investigation going on, which I had called for. I have not received an investigative report as yet. But as soon as I have received it, I will table it in this house,” O’Neill said.

He said it was indicated in the Parliament notice paper that Isikeil would present a ministerial statement on the NHC’s management of houses throughout the country in the current Parliament session.

“But I have given instruction that there should not be any more evictions and no sales of NHC properties throughout the country until such time those outstanding issues have been cleared,” he said.

“Like in many cases where some times NHC officials are finding it difficult to adhere to these instructions, and we are taking action against these officers who are not adhering to strict Government instructions which are given to them.”

O’Neill said some NHC tenants have written directly to him saying they had received reports from some NHC to evict their houses.

“We are investigating that individually. And I want to assure that the last thing this government wants to do is to put Papua New Guineans out of NHC houses throughout the country,” he said.

“We would like them to have the first preference and make sure that they either buy or secure tenancy of these houses.”

Goroka MP and shadow Finance Minister Bire Kimisopa asked O’Neill when the NHC report would be presented in Parliament.

O’Neill had officially protested to Isikeil for failure to control rampant corruption activities by Housing Corporation management.

O’Neill wrote to Isikeil last year, after revealing in Parliament that there would be an investigation into the conduct of NHC management over massive fraudulently transfers of NHC titles.

The letter was also copied to the National Planning Minister Charles Abel, Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari and NHC acting managing director John Dege.

In the letter, O’Neill stated receiving serious complaints in Government caucus and in Parliament concerning the conduct and management of NHC and its subsidiary business arm.

