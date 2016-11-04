Housing scheme succeeding

THE First Home Ownership Scheme (FHOS), an initiate of the O’Neill Government and the Bank South Pacific (BSP), has been a roaring success so far.

BSP says that interest has been overwhelming since the FHOS was launched in 2014.

The scheme provides Papua New Guineans access to flexible and affordable financial arrangements to enable them to own their own homes.

To date, the bank has funded housing loans totalling K160 million, most of them being in the National Capital District.

BSP said this week that interest in the home ownership and in affordable home loan products had been relatively high since the introduction of the scheme.

It’s encouraging to note that the scheme is now considered a catalyst for growth in the housing market.

According to BSP retail general manager Paul Thornton, the bank has significantly changed the nature of housing loans products. In the past, a housing loan would normally be for a term of 25 years, have an annual interest rate of 8 per cent and require an equity contribution of 20 per cent. This would result in fortnightly repayments of around K1425.

With the introduction of the First Home Owners loan product, the term of the loan is extended to 40 years, the interest rate reduced to 4 per cent per annum and require a 10 per cent equity contribution. This reduces the fortnightly loan repayments to around K771.

Thornton also pointed out that BSP had not been given a grant of K200m to lend to first-home owners.

Rather, the Government has placed funds with BSP to allow the bank to offer a home loan product with a

low interest rate, longer repayment terms and special eligibility requirements.

Moreover, the FHOS is not a guarantee facility. It is a product that is being offered by BSP adopting a commercial approach, albeit over a much longer loan term and at a somewhat concessional interest rate.

The availability of affordable land and housing packages is also essential and this will require the support of the Government and private sector participants from the housing industry.

BSP must be commended for its involvement in the FHOS, which is another example of the bank’s approach to addressing the needs of Papua New Guineans.

Not only has BSP taken banking services to more than 40 branch and 44 rural sub branch locations, the bank also continues to provide support for health, sporting, cultural and community initiatives through various sponsorships.

When launching the housing scheme in May 2014, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill described it the best initiative so far to address the basic human need for shelter.

It was envisaged that through this scheme owning a home would not remain a dream for many citizens but hopefully be a reality for wage earners or those who had a source of regular income and are able to afford it.

O’Neill promised fellow citizens that the FHOS would make housing affordable and for the first time the Government would make money available in the annual budget and paid directly into BSP for people to borrow to buy homes.

BSP, as the largest commercial bank with branches and sub-branches in all provinces, was well-placed to be part of this government initiative.

What’s more, as part of its community obligation, BSP would underwrite all costs associated with the scheme and maintain a low 4 per cent interest on all loans over a period of 40 years.

The 4 per cent interest is the lowest offered by a bank in this country and basically aims to improve access to credit for Papua New Guineans. Loan repayments and interest payments would be placed into this revolving fund to allow for future continued borrowing.

However commendable the housing scheme is, it was bound to be met with some reservation and scepticism because of many similar housing schemes initiated by government departments, super funds or even the National Government have unfortunately never materialised or made little success owing to varied reasons including the scarcity of state land.

An assurance by the Prime Minister that more state land would be freed up was indicative of a government committed to seeing this one housing scheme bearing fruit.

Indeed, it is most encouraging to note that the FHOS is well on the way to being a highly successful housing programme.

Related