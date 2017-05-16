Housing seen as affecting workers performance

LACK of housing is among the factors blamed for the lack of performance of workers in PNG, according to Puma Energy human resource manager Ellenor Iutiko.

“I had to mention the housing issue where I have to acknowledge that the government has done something,” she said.

“But I don’t think it is enough just yet to alleviate the situation where you get all sorts of issues such as absenteeism that don’t allow people to give it their all at work.

“There are a few companies I know of that have taken up the housing scheme.

“I am proud to say Puma is one of the three (plus Oil Search and ExxonMobil) in our industry that launched theirs recently.”

Iutiko said that there were three aspects to consider in the recruitment of staff.

“The first one is competency – that’s skills and experience but also qualifications,” she said.

“The second is potential and mobility and that is important in this day and age. The last one is the cultural fit. It’s not just about recruiting Papua New Guineans but an overall recruitment challenge in finding someone who can demonstrate the ability in all three areas.”

Iutiko said there was a general lack of competency in graduates applying for jobs.

