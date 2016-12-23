HPS outlines tiers

THE programmes and services provided by the Papua New Guinea High Performance Sport have a big challenge in 2017.

During a press conference last Tuesday, HPS director Aaron Alsop said the programmes and the level of services the athletes and coaches had access to would depend on what tier they were in.

“Tier one sports are our elite athletes and includes Olympic level athletes,” Alsop said.

“Our tier three programme includes Pacific Games athletes,” Alsop said.

The tiered programme is a system for defining different levels of services and support for various sports teams and athletes.

Other programmes also being looked at in 2017 were the talent pathway and school sports programme. The programme updates were made during a national federations workshop last Saturday.

