HR Foundation donates to schools

St Paul’s Primary School in Gerehu Stage 6 and Ted Diro Primary at Murray Barracks received 100 Trukai Fun Run t-shirts each from the RH Foundation yesterday.

The annual Trukai Fun Run event attracts many school-aged children around the country and in the nation’s capital.

For this reason, the RH Foundation has decided this year to start purchasing and donating Fun Run t-shirts to schools.

The foundation hopes that this assistance will not only build their relations in the community but also give the young recipients the opportunity to enjoy the Trukai Fun Run.

Steven Kandu, the headmaster of St Paul’s Primary School, acknowledged RH Foundation for selecting his school as one of the recipients of the Trukai Fun Run t-shirts.

“This is the first time that the school has received a donation of Fun Run t-shirts, and the school is grateful to the RH Foundation,” Kandu said.

“The school also takes part in other sporting events such as the schools rugby league.

“Sports is part of a child’s growth and development.

“We try to teach the student how to maintain a balance between education and sports, so that they can grow up knowing the importance of a healthy lifestyle.”

