Huafolo commends Hela leaders

Acting Police Commissioner Raphael Huafolo yesterday thanked the community leaders in Hela for working together with the Government-sanctioned call-out operations team.

Huafolo commended the leaders for arresting 12 suspects involved in two murders last week.

He said the community leaders arrested nine suspects over a murder incident in Tari while three others were arrested over a murder incident in Koroba.

The suspects were handed over to the police.

He also urged them to maintain close ties with the security forces and assist them to restore law and order and preserve peace in the province.

“Law and order is not only a police business. Everyone has an equal, if not a shared responsibility, when it comes to law and order. The onus is on everyone to play their part in ensuring a safe and secure society.”

Huafolo also said 130 police and PNG Defence Force personnel were now on the ground.

He was content with the preparations being undertaken and the necessary support given to boost the security operation aimed at restoring law and order in the resource-rich province.

He said despite some hiccups, the troops had been paid their allowances for the first seven day.

He said an operation order was in place but was being revised to meet the funding arrangements and the expectations of the Government.

Meanwhile, Huafolo said the security operation started this week.

