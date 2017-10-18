Huawei launches new smartphone

HUAWEI yesterday introduced its new Huawei Mate 10 series to the Papua New Guinea market.

Huawei’s director consumer business group South Pacific Michael Townsley said the product was launched in Germany on Monday night.

According to the company, the Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, and Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 were devices that combined innovative hardware.

Some of the key features include:

Kirin 970, processor for smartphones with a dedicated neutral network processing unit;

A 3D glass body featuring a barely-there-bezel, Huawei full-view display and HDR (high dynamic range) 10 supported technology for intensely vivid and brighter colours;

Fast-charge safety certified Huawei super-charge.

“During the past two decades, Huawei has seen the opportunities made possible by China reform and opening up policy in terms of as the fastest growing company in the ICT industry,” Townsley said.

“We educate customers with simplicity, dedication and continuous innovation as and when our customer needs. This approach has gained the respect and trust of our customers.

“Huawei focuses on three main areas – generation, transmission, processing and storage.

He said the Huawei Mate 10 series will be available in the PNG market early next month.

Like this: Like Loading...