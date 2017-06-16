Huge amount of marijuana seized in ops

A LARGE quantity of marijuana destined for Wau and Bulolo was confiscated by Morobe police during a police operation last weekend.

Provincial police commander Augustine Wampe said his officers conducted a roadblock and found the drugs in a vehicle but the suspect who had the

drugs fled before police could apprehend him.

“The suspect realised that there was a police roadblock ahead so he got out of the vehicle

and fled, leaving the drugs behind,” he said.

Three men were also arrested and charged after they were caught with marijuana in their

possession at another police roadblock

Meanwhile, a murder suspect was also apprehended by police over the weekend in connection with a killing that occurred early

this year at Yalu village, outside Lae city.

“Eight suspects were involved in the killing and one of them was caught last week while seven are still at large,” he said.

