Huge PNG presence expected in Gold Coast

PAPUA New Guinea’s participation in the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast will be different from previous outings, High Performance Sport PNG director Aaron Alsop says.

Alsop said the difference this time around was the host-city agreement that PNG had with the Gold Coast which provided the opportunity for more local athletes and supporters to attend the Games.

“It would be great to see a good number of Papua New Guineans turn up for the Games to play and cheer,” Alsop said.

Alsop said the initiative was established three years ago to ensure a huge Papua New Guinean presence and encourage a positive outcome for the country at the Commonwealth Games.

“PNG is the only country that has a host city agreement with the city of Gold Coast,” he said.

A bridge making all these possible came about recently with local coaches and athletes attending a leadership summit on the Gold Coast where they had the opportunity to meet Games organisers and learn other aspects of the games.

Alsop said HPS PNG were now in the process of helping sporting federations organise their athletes and coaches for the Games.

Like this: Like Loading...