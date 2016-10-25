Human capital linked to country’s development

ALLOW me to emphasise the important relationship between improvements made in human capital and development.

In a period when the PNG economy is severely affect by a downturn in global crude oil prices resulting in a depressed economic growth, investment in human capital remains as an acceptable anchor to drive long term economic growth and of course development.

Human capital can be improved through the number of years spent in attaining education, provision of healthcare services and the healthcare status of the population, literacy rates, numeracy rates, rate of scores in international tests, scholarship opportunities, and graduate and apprenticeship programmes offered for the local population.

So far, the Government has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to invest in education and healthcare services in the country in line with its vision to achieve long term economic growth and development.

It has done this through the implementation of the free basic healthcare and education programmes and the reintroduction of the tertiary scholarship scheme alongside local government support for students in their respective constituencies.

Further, foreign embassies and local companies in both the public and private sectors are offering scholarship opportunities for Papua New Guineans in fields of studies ranging from the arts, business and economics, physical sciences and medicine, technology and engineering, environment and conservation.

Private companies and some government departments are offering career pathways in a wide range of fields through graduate and apprenticeship programmes.

In the former instance, political support is provided by the government and this is absolutely necessary to achieve human capital development and to further reinforce the efforts on the same fronts provided by the foreign embassies, government agencies and the private sector.

All these activities are realised through the general improvement of human capital in the country hence, empowering citizens to participate in the development process of the country as enshrined in the Eight Point Plan, Vision 2050 and other development strategies.

Despite the investments made in the development of human capital and the associated long term benefits, there is probably presence of inconsistencies and unequal volume of investment efforts in the different categories of improving human capital in the country which remain as the downsides.

Though the magnitude of investment in education and health care services have been immense at the primary level, there have been inconsistencies and bottlenecks in the career development aspects particularly at the apprenticeship and graduate programs (or at the tertiary level) thus, leaving a huge population of school leavers unsuitable for many job opportunities in the country.

To correct this inconsistent investment in human capital in PNG, the Government, the private sector and other development partners should partner to streamline an elaborate long term human capital development strategy.

This can be achieved through a consistent and properly sanctioned investment programmes such as a fair, equitable and vigorous selection, induction and training processes for locals instituted by the government, private sector and foreign embassies into the future.

The investments done at all levels of human capital development should also be matched to improve efficiency, remove bottlenecks and add value.

Mike Haro, Via email