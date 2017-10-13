Human rights film festival to cover variety of issues

The 8th PNG Human Rights Film Festival starting today will showcase films that cover a variety of human rights issues from sustainable development goals to climate change and the right to vote.

Festival committee official Alithia Barampataz said the festival would be dominated by locally-made films shot all over PNG, including Jiwaka, Enga, East Sepik and National Capital District.

“Through the festival, we have seen the far-reaching impact film can have in strengthening understanding of human rights issues,” Barampataz said.

“The festival provides a platform to showcase human rights films made in PNG, and provoke the public to reflect on challenges faced by the country and how each of us can address these.”

This is in line with the festival’s 2017 theme, ‘Luksave na Kirapim Wok’ (Look. Know. Act).

Barampataz said the festival would also feature international films relevant to PNG, including the Oscar-nominated ‘Tanna’ made in Vanuatu, a love story, which explores the conflict between individual rights and cultural obligations.

The festival will open today with a screening of the film Chasing Asylum at the Moresby Arts Theatre. Doors will open at 4.30pm.

The opening night will feature a keynote address by Minister for Justice and Attorney-General Davis Steven.

Entry to the festival is free and buses with festival banners will provide free transportation to the venue provided by the Gini Goada Foundation.

A Meri Seif bus will provide pick up from Erima (Big Rooster), Tabari Place, Vision City and another bus will also shuttle people from the University of PNG gate and Vision City.

The event is organised by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, European Union, Transparency International PNG, and the University of Goroka Centre for Social and Creative Media.

It is made possible by sponsors Oxfam PNG, UNDP, Unicef, US Embassy, Trend Media, The National, PNG Air, Monpi Coffee, UNWomen and JICA.

Next week, the festival will travel to the University of Goroka to stage films on Monday to Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...