Human rights ‘an issue’

AS part of the Government’s commitment to strengthening the rule of law in the country, police officers in Eastern Highlands were given training on human rights last week.

The four-day training involved 24 officers, including six women, from the nine districts of the province.

Speaking at the closing ceremony on Friday, Eastern Highlands police commander, Alex N’Drasal said that human rights was a very big issue all over the world.

“We are trying our best to cut it out,” he said.

N’Drasal said as police officers they must always be alert to attend to public complaints on human rights.

The training was delivered through a partnership between the Bomana Police Training College, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, with funding from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

This was the second batch of police personnel to complete the training package on human rights which will be rolled out across the country this year.

Speaking on behalf of the participants Constable Catherine Arre said the training was a challenge.

She said they would continue to share the knowledge they gained with their colleagues in their respective stations.

Senior Goroka Magistrate Gerard Vetunawa highlighted the connection between the law, justice sector and the police.

He emphasised that justice began with the police.

Like this: Like Loading...