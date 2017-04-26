Human rights violation during election real: UN

VIOLATION of human rights during the election period is very real but goes unnoticed or not addressed seriously.

This was the concern raised by human rights defenders during a three-day training recently in Mount Hagen.

The 15 human rights defenders were given a chance to discuss election-related issues concerning human rights and how human rights defenders could actively monitor and promote public confidence during their presence to strengthen the integrity of the electoral process.

In their discussions, the participants agreed that the involvement of human rights defenders could serve as a deterrent to any violation before, during and after elections.

The training also highlighted that human rights defenders through their advocacy efforts could play an important role in responding to human rights violations and intervene for corrective actions to ensure greater participation and non-discrimination.

Facilitator and advisor for the United Nations Office of the Human Rights Commission Kedar Poudyal told the participants to identify the hot spot provinces in the elections.

“Identify those areas that are more likely to have human rights violations and come up with strategies that can be used for corrective actions,” Poudyal said.

Enga and Southern Highlands provinces were identified as most likely to be prone to human rights violations.

It was also highlighted that during the pre-election period, voter registration was always the first to be manipulated through corrupt practices such as candidates or sitting members getting their own people to roll out the voter registration.

“During the election period, problems identified are isolation of polling booths and women and girls threatened and forced to vote against their will. And also discrimination of marginalised and vulnerable population during voting,” Poudyal said.

From the human rights issues identified, Poudyal made a recommendation for human rights defenders to come up with monitoring and reporting systems for the seven highlands provinces in the post-election period.

“Through monitoring and reporting systems, the responsible government agencies with the assistance from the development partners can analyse and evaluate the election process and come up with effective strategies and mechanisms to address election related human rights issues.”

The three-day training was jointly organised by the Department of Community Development and Religion and UN Office of the Human Rights Commission and Oxfam

