Human smuggling case moved to Mt Hagen

By TABITHA NERO

A JUDGE says the jurisdiction to hear a matter is not based on where the witnesses reside, but where the offence is committed.

Justice Panuel Mogish made the comment at the Waigani National Court after transferring a case from Port Moresby to Mt Hagen involving a man who allegedly smuggled two boys and 10 girls on July 30 last year from Central to Chimbu.

Willie Gare, 42, from Korokoa village in the Gumine district of Chimbu, is facing charges of human trafficking, rape and deprivation of liberty.

The court heard that Gare lived in Kundiawa, Chimbu, and had been granted a K2000 bail by the Mt Hagen National Court.

Mogish ordered Gare to present his bail certificate to the court and find out about the next hearing date at the Mt Hagen National Court when the matter returned this Friday.

The court will issue appropriate orders then.

Police allege that on July 30, last year, 10 girls and two boys from Lealea and Boera villages in Central were recruited by Gare to perform the hula-hula dance during the opening of his guest house in Chimbu.

Gare allegedly told their parents that he would be keeping them for only two weeks in Chimbu for the opening before they would return back to Central.

But after the opening, Gare allegedly used the girls to lure customers in and allegedly threatened them with a gun when they refused to entertain his customers at his guesthouse.

It was also alleged that Gare raped one of the girls.

Following complaints to police by the relatives and parents, the boys and girls were rescued from Chimbu and arrived in Port Moresby on Nov

Related