Humanitarian organisation starts health projects in Southern Highlands

THE International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has started community projects in parts of Southern Highlands to provide people clean safe drinking water and health facilities.

Its field delegate for the province Janet Nakadi Angelei said they would also assess the conditions at Buiebi Prison and supply tools and herbicides for land preparation.

“We have designed the prison garden project and also delivered fertilisers,” Angelei said.

Hela delegate Jose Pozo-Gil said: “We assess the situation first and then assist in where the problem is big and affects a greater number of people.”

The National Red Cross Society of PNG is doing the same work and sometimes engages in dispute resolution through the peace building capacities. It assists victims of tribal conflicts and natural disasters. ICRC communication and cooperation delegate Albert Madrazo said they needed people to be aware of the work ICRC was doing. “People must contact us and let us know the problems that exists in their communities,” he said.

“We have limited resources. Therefore, we only attend to a large number of people affected.”

