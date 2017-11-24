Humeu named PNG’s player of the year after cup exit

THE PNG Orchids team management selected Carol Humeu as their player of the tournament during the women’s rugby league World Cup in Sydney.

Humeu was lost of words and found it hard to express her feelings about the acknowledgement by the team management upon her arrival at the Jackson International Airport yesterday.

“I don’t know what to say but to also congratulate all the players for the bonding and love as the pioneer members of PNG Orchids,” she said.

“This is a surprise achievement for me as it really means to lead the way and mentor up-and-coming youngsters. This achievement for me is challenging to all my team mates who have contributed during the three games and we all played our hearts out.”

She said going out there and playing super powers like New Zealand and England was a huge task but we all play our hearts out.

“For all of us, it’s our first time and I think we all matured in our approach in the games,” Humeu said.

“We all gave our best shot; even outscored we still played the entire duration regardless of the score line.

“We were inexperienced but kept the momentum going and gained a lot from the three matches.

“I have learned a lot domestically to correct my attitude on and off the field to be a better player and the result speaks for itself.

“There is one person (named) in my rugby league career this year that has really motivated and supported me and I thank him for his kindness.”

It was rewarding for the 22-year-old mixed of Chimbu, Enga and Central parentage to be voted the best player from among her team mates who all played very well.

Humeu was named ahead of forwards Maima Wei, Janet Michael, Helen Abau and Delailah Ahose because her work rate in both offence and defence was incredible for her size.

“It was a tough mission for us but at least we all put our efforts together to bring the pride of PNG Orchids to this level,” she said.

“The inclusion of Brisbane-based players Amelia Kuk and Jaslym Taumafa was a boon for the Orchids

“I thank PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka, chief executive Reatau Rau, PNG Orchids team management, naming rights sponsor Oil Search Ltd, all my team mates and family for their support.”

