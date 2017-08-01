Humility and leadership

WE are seeing a new culture of power struggle and self-interest in our political system.

Our hope is therefore on the outcome of the formation of the ninth parliament.

This year’s election has brought forth many changes in the leadership of the different electorates and provinces.

The priority for the elected representatives is to firstly consult their people – clans, tribes, villages, wards, local level governments, open electorates and the provinces.

I strongly urge our elected leaders to work for the people and seek wisdom that comes from God.

Humble leaders listen to their people.

Japhet Ansep

Lae City, Morobe

