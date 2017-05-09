Hundreds of cocoa farmers to gather in Kokopo

HUNDREDS of farmers from the 14 cocoa-producing provinces will gather in Kokopo, East New Britain, for the Air Niugini PNG Cocoa Warwagira this month.

The inaugural national cocoa of excellence show is aimed at finding the best PNG cocoa to represent the industry in the next International Cocoa of Excellence Show in Paris, France.

PNG previously won a number of awards for its fine cocoa flavour from its plantation samples.

However, the most recent award, which made the international cocoa community take notice of PNG as a quality producer, was from a sample submitted by a smallholder group from the Lower Watut area of Morobe.

The beans were rated among the five best in the world.

The Air Niugini PNG Cocoa Warwagira will be hosted by the PNG Cocoa Board and industry partners, the Productive Partnership in Agriculture Project and Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Programme (PHAMA).

The three-day event will feature six international chocolate and cocoa tasters, sponsored by PHAMA, to form the judging panel along with three other national judges. Cocoa board’s executive manager field services Dr Arnold Parapi said the purpose of the show was to identify and reward cocoa farmers in various categories such as best cocoa quality, best fermentry facility and best managed block, among others.

The show, featuring cocoa farmers, is scheduled for May 25-27 at the Warwagira showgrounds in Kokopo.

Like this: Like Loading...