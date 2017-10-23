Hundreds of NCD residents involved in colourful walk

HUNDREDS of Port Moresby residents took part in the Mintt Colour Walk for Life yesterday which promoted healthy living.

It was organised by the Walk and Yoga for Life and Fone Haus at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium. Governor Powes Parkop said he was happy to collaborate with Fone Haus for the walks because it promoted healthy living.

“Walk for Life is an active programme aimed to keep people healthy and fit,” Parkop said.

“I am glad that Fone Haus has collaborated with us to launch their new smartphones through the programme.

“We have people from all over the city coming to take part and also walk which will help them do something good for their health.”

