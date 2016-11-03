Hundreds receive finance certificates

By OGIA MIAMEL

Bank of Papua New Guinea and the Government have a vision to ensure everyone is financially competent so the nation can progress, the bank’s assistant governor Ellison Pidik says.

Pidik told about 2000 graduates of financial education training for the bank’s micro-finance expansion project in Port Moresby yesterday that PNG could not progress to the next level if people were financially incompetent.

“Financial literacy is the road map where men and women participate in our economy. Over the years, we have gone through the financial inclusion strategic plan. I see that we cannot do without financial literacy and education training,” Pidik said.

“We saw that through financial literacy people can truly and meaningfully use the knowledge and information to access financial services and products to improve their livelihood.”

Pidik told the graduates to use their training and practice it by opening bank accounts and be able to save and plan properly to empower their families and communities.

“This must not be the end, let your certificate make and impact. Out of your certificate two or three people will come to the training.”

The training was supported by the Asian Development Bank, Australian government, PNG Government, Bank of Papua New Guinea and Centre for Excellence in Financial Inclusion (CEFI).

Jika Moguga Women’s group representative Amelia Dika said they were the first batch from PNG Women in Chamber of Commerce and Industry to undergo the training and it was an eye-opener for them.

“We are very privileged. This training taught me well how to save and budget even though after 33 years. I am now saving to save my family and also the community that I am living in,” Dika said.

