Hundreds of students to take part in celebration

Seven hundred primary and secondary school students in Lae are expected to colour the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium with national and provincial flags on the 42nd Independence Day celebration on September 16.

The provincial events committee has invited Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae to celebrate the anniversary with the people of Morobe.

Committee chairman Robin Calistus, treasurer Hilmar Wong, and members from disciplined forces, scouts, companies and government agencies are preparing to host the Governor-General.

Calistus said that about 700 students from 34 schools, seven singsing groups, boy scouts and girl guides, members of the discipline forces and the public will flock to the stadium to observe the celebrations.

The fanfare of pipes and drums will lead the PNG Defence Force, boy scouts, girl guides and students in the march around the stadium.

The main event will be the dedication prayer for the 42nd Independence Day, followed by recitals of the national anthem and pledge, speeches from Lae MP John Rosso and Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu.

The keynote address will be by the vice regal.

That will be followed by the Independence dinner and fireworks from Mt Lunaman.

The committee will be working with a budget of K178,000.

The committee is also planning a fundraising event and is appealing to government agencies and companies to assist in cash and kind to ensure a colourful celebration.

