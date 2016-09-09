Hundreds try out for Vocal Fusion

By CHARLES MOI

MORE than 1000 people auditioned for this year’s Vocal Fusion season 4, executive director for Vocal Fusion Patricia Popei says.

Popei told The National via email that people travelled from other centres to qualify for the 40 spots available for the competition.

“Port Moresby being the highest, (in auditions) followed by Wewak, then Mt Hagen, Madang and Kokopo with equal numbers,” Popei said.

She said Madang, Wewak, Mt Hagen and Kokopo each had five contestants selected and 20 were from Port Moresby bringing the total to 40.

“The live shows commenced last Wednesday with the final cuts,” Popei said.

“The next live recording will take place next week, Sept 14.”

Popei said final cuts 1 goes to air on Sunday on EMTV at 6.30pm with the next final cuts on Sept 18.

She said four contestants would make it to the grand final show on Oct 30.

She added that public voting would commence when the show reached the top 14 contestants.

According to Popei the public can vote for their favourite contestant via SMS on bmobile-Vodafone or on the Vocal Fusion Facebook page.

“Nov 6 is the grand final with the announcement of the winner,” Popei said.

“However, the most important show for the final four would the showcase as their performances on that night will either win or lose public voting. Showcase being live to air on Sunday, Oct 30.”

The winner of Vocal Fusion will drive away a brand new Toyota Hilux.

Graham Osborne, Ellie Webb and Jagarizza will remain as judges on the show.

