Hunt begins

By ISAAC LIRI

THE Papua New Guinea Hunters season was launched yesterday with the appointment of Ase Boas as captain and Wellington Albert as vice-captain.

Boas, 28, said he was honoured and a little surprised that the club management had faith in him to lead the side into their fourth Q-Cup campaign. “I didn’t expect this but as one of the senior players I’m honoured to be given the captaincy and I will do my best to lead this year,” Boas said.

Boas, who is also a police officer by profession, said most of the players coming through were looking up to senior players for guidance and it was a responsibility he would not shirk.

“I’ll lead by example and i just want to make sure we have a successful year. We can’t promise anything but to do our best,” the play-maker said.

Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko, PNGRFL CEO Reatau Rau, South Pacific Brewery managing director Stan Joyce and PNG Hunters chairman Graham Osborne all made remarks during the launching ceremony.

Tkatchenko said the story of the Hunter was one of success and heading inton their fourth season he had no doubt the side would continue to make the country proud.

“Everyone, young and old is already familiar with the Hunters,” Tkachenko said.

“The Hunters have become a household name in the country and as they prepare for another season, I want to say that everything wouldn’t be possible without team work from all stakeholders,” Tkatchenko said.

Joyce echoed similar sentiments as the minister, highlighting teamwork as a result of the successful pathway created in rugby league on and off the field.

