Hunters achieve finals aim

By ISAAC LIRI

SP PNG Hunters chairman Graham Osborne says the club’s successful participation in the 2017 Intrust Super Cup was a boost for the country.

Osborne said the Hunters had to learn a lot within four years and the results had shown through its first grand final appearance and minor premiership title.

“Here we are at the end of the season ready to play in the grand final for the first time. Our goal was to make the grand final within five years and we did it in four years,” Osborne said.

Osborne, pictured, thanked the loyal sponsors that had worked together as a team to support the country’s most popular sports team.

He credited Air Niugini for helping out with the team’s travel arrangements which helped coach Michael Marum’s men return an impressive away record.

“This year we had to travel away and win games. So far this year has been a good year for us winning games away, and probably the best record playing away,” Osborne said in reference to the Hunters winning 11 of 14 games away from home.

“This year we travelled well thanks to Air Niugini. In the past we had to travel longer journeys in buses to places like Mackay, Townsville and Rockhampton from Cairns but this year we flew there,” he said.

Osborne gave credit to Marum for his hard work in shaping the players becoming outstanding players.

“Michael can be a bit tough at times but we have faith in him and look at where we are now.

“This is something Papua New Guinea needed.

“When things get a bit tough in Papua New Guinea, we looked for something, some inspiration and everyone looks to the Hunters and they delivered.”

Osborne thanked all the Hunters coaching staff and the families of the Hunters players for being with them every step of the journey and celebrating the highs and supporting them through the difficult periods.

“We want to thank all the families for allowing their men to be with us spending a lot of time away from you,” he said.

“I know it’s a sacrifice but at the end of the day we appreciate the time that you allow your sons to be with us all along to make it to the final.”

Marum will name his grand final squad today and the team has an open training session on Thursday afternoon at the National Football Stadium before the team travels to Brisbane the following day.

The team will have their captain’s run at Cameron Oval, Marist College, Ashgrove.

The session will be open to sponsors and the Papua New Guinea community in Brisbane as well as fans to attend.

The Q-Cup grand final between the SP PNG Hunters and the Sunshine Coast Falcons kicks off at 3.35pm at Suncorp Stadium.

The match will be broadcast live on TVWAN.

The match is expected to attract the biggest crowd for a Queensland Rugby League match with more than 10,000 fans expected to attend.

Like this: Like Loading...