Hunters a beacon for success: Tkatchenko

By ISAAC LIRI

THE SP Papua New Guinea Hunters have become a success story and journey for the people because the Hunters are now considered a brand name heard in all corners of the country.

Those were the words of Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko during the official season launch of the club in Port Moresby earlier this week.

Tkatchenko acknowledged the tremendous support from the South Pacific Brewery, who has played a major role in the success of the PNG Hunters since day one resulting in rugby leagues growth like never before.

“No one would have thought that after four years we would get ourselves into the Intrust Super Cup and get up against Queensland teams and be competitive,” Tkatchenko said.

“Four years ago rugby league was at a standstill but now we have are career path for young inspiring Papua New Guineans that want to be an ambassadors of the country through sport.

“The doors are open through assistance from the Government, through the corporate sponsors and many individuals I refer to as unsung heroes that have worked behind the scenes,” Tkatchenko said.

Tkatchenko says having to see the establishment of the Hunters during his term as Sports Minister is something he will be forever grateful but also takes his hats off to those that gave him support to stand and lead.

“We as the government did not do this alone and we cannot do this alone without support from the corporate sector. We can guide and lead but the sponsors put their money where their mouths are and that has resulted in where we are today,” Tkatchenko said.

He added that the Hunters do not only promote rugby league in PNG but the country as a destination in the Pacific region.

“Hunters promote PNG as a sporting and tourism destination and it shows what we can achieve when we all work together for one aim and one goal,” Tkatchenko said.

“Now is time to put the scores on the board and bring home the Intrust Super Cup,” he added.

