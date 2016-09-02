Hunters confident

THE Papua New Guinea Hunters head into Sunday’s Intrust Cup Super elimination final fixture against the Sunshine Coast Falcons knowing it will be their best chance of advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Last year, the side fell short of expectations, losing consecutive finals matches (26-12 to the Blackhawks and 28-12 to the Jets) after finishing in second place.

Unbeaten in 12 matches so far at the National Football Stadium this year, Michael Marum’s men also have the psychological edge after their commanding 34-4 home win over the visitors in the last round of the regular season.

In addition, the South Pacific Brewery-sponsored side have not lost at home since round 17 (22-16 to the Tigers) of 2014, their debut season in the Q-Cup — a run of 28 matches.

“We beat the Falcons here last week but this is finals football and we’re expecting a much tougher time with them this time around,” Marum said.

Falcons coach Craig Ingebrigsten has rushed back Melbourne Storm players Eddie Tautali, Richie Kennar and Tui Kamikamica into the starting side while key forwards Jye Ballinger and Jacob Samoa are on an extended seven-man bench.

“They’ve beefed up their side with a few Melbourne Storm players so obviously their taking this very seriously. It’s nothing new for them, they’ve been up here last week and I’m sure they’ll be ready to play.”

The Hunters may be without Adam Korave, who was suspended for two matches by the QRL Judiciary for a dangerous throw, but Marum said there were players in his squad eager to make the most of their chance playing finals football at home.

“We’ve got several guys on the bench who can make up for the loss of Adam. Henry Wan, Nickson Borana, Benji Hetra and even Adex (Wera) with his experience will be good for us off the bench.”

Marum said he would make a final decision after training today on the make up of his four-man bench.

However, he said his pack would need to hold their own against the Falcons, who were not as assertive last week, but would no doubt be a different side come 3pm on Sunday.

“We’ve been working hard on our defence all week and if our pack can get us on the front foot, our backs should be able to do what they did last week.”

A win over the Falcons will see the Hunters advance to play the winner of the Townsville Blackhawks-Easts Tigers game in the minor semifinal next week in Queensland.

Sunday’s final will be broadcast live by TVWAN from 3pm.

Hunters: 1. Bland Abavu, 2. Butler Morris, 3. Noel Zeming (C), 4. Justin Olam, 5. Stargroth Amean, 6. Ase Boas, 7. Wartovo Puara Jr, 8. Enock Maki, 9. Gahuna Silas, 10. Esau Siune, 11. Timothy Lomai, 12. Warren Glare, 13. Brandy Peter; Reserves: 14. Adex Wera, 15. Benjamin Hetra, 16. Henry Wan, 17. Edward Goma, 18. Nickson Borana, 19. Watson Boas.

