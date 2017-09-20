Hunters’ defence one of a kind

CONGRATULATIONS PNG Hunters. I have never seen a better defensive effort than the one I saw in the game against the Dolphins.

You did an excellent job in defence to keep the Dolphins scoreless. To Hunters coach Michael Marum, you have been recognised as the coach of the year which you truly deserve and I thank you for your effort. Now it is a mind game. Psychologically you have to prepare mentally for the grand final and I wish you well in Sunday’s final in Brisbane.

Go the Hunters.

Tumba Biinem, Port Moresby

