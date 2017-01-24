Hunters favouritism

I MAKE reference without any offence to the Albert brothers to have been included in the final 29 men playing squad. Congratulations to the young boys for earning your spots. However, I doubt the guarantee of the Albert brothers, especially when they were dropped back after their stunt with an NRL club which didn’t find any interest in them to extend their contracts. Don’t tell me Hunters coach Michael Marum has picked the boys because they have played overseas. I see Marum still playing favourites here.

Hunters Fan

Boroko, NCD

