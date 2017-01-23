Hunters all given fair shot

By JACK AMI

PAPUA New Guinea Hunters coach Michael Marum will not be playing favourites in 2017 saying he was only interested in players that showed a professional attitude and were committed to the cause in the club’s fourth season in the Queensland Rugby League’s Intrust Super Cup. The 43-year-old, who coaches the national side, the Kumuls as well, said he had a policy of treating old and new players the same.

Marum made the comments at the Hunters open day yesterday at the National Football Stadium which saw his 29-man squad interact with media, fans and sponsor over a three-hour period.

“These 29 players were selected on merit including their fitness and performance at our training camp in Goroka and Port Moresby over the offseason,” Marum said.

“There is no secret about it all the players are treated the same and no one is different from the rest, all are just the same.”

Marum was true to his words dropping some of his best players over the post season and pre-season with names like Brandy Peter, Timothy Lomai, Warren Glare, Benjamin Hetra, Philemon Kimisive and Nickson Borana cut from the squad.

“There is no favoritism here, all the players are same whether you are senior players or not, all are treated the same.

“The younger guys that are now included in the 29-man squad have pushed some of the big boys out of the 2017 camp.

“They deserved to be in the team, they worked hard for it and they made it.

“There is still room for them available if they (dropped players) can pick up during the Digicel Cup season,” he said.

“Everybody was told that the spots are open, no one has a right to any spot in the team. They have to earn it. They have to show they want it and they have to work hard. That’s what it takes to be successful.

“I told the senior players I cut to go back to the Digicel Cup and improve and maintain their fitness levels and form to be considered. You have to realise that the Hunters is a national side. It represents the country. Any player who is good enough and shows he can perform at training and on the field will get his chance.”

The Hunters play a preseason match against the Northern Pride next month and kick off their Q-Cup season against the CQ Capras in Rockhampton on March 4.

Like this: Like Loading...