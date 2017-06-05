Hunters hammer Norths

AN impressive second half performance against the Norths Devils keeps the PNG Hunters on top of the Intrust Super Cup ladder after their 40-18 win at Bishop Park, Brisbane, yesterday.

The homes side were first on the scoreboard in the round 13 fixture through Luke Pollock which five-eighth Chris Sandow failed to convert.

Michael Marum’s men hit back four minutes later when Hunters fullback Stargroth Amean crossed for his fifth four-pointer of the season which was duly converted by captain Ase Boas.

The Devils, who had beaten the Hunters 32-18 in Port Moresby in Round 4, played with confidence but the visitors had a score to settle and rest of the half saw torrid exchanges as with both teams scoring a try each.

Centre Willie Minoga, pictured, scored in the 21st extending the lead for the Hunters to 12-4 with Boas slotting the conversion.

The home side fought back with a converted try to Javarn White and just before the break Sandow added a penalty goal to lock the scores up 12-12 at halftime.

The visitors got off on the front foot in the second half with wily winger Adex Wera snatching a try after only a minute of play.

Boas missed the conversion but the SP-sponsored side had the momentum.

Five minutes later Bland Abavu celebrated his 50th Q-Cup game with a try dragging three defenders over the line, Boas nailed the conversion from out wide giving the Hunters a 10-point lead (22-12).

White crossed for his second try as the Devils tried hard to getb back ionto the contest.

Sandow kicked the conversion but those were the only points the home isde could muster for the half as the Hunters went up a gear adding three more tries to Stanton Albert, Nixon Putt and Moses Meninga and in the process exorcising the demons of their loss nine rounds earlier.

The Hunters lead the standings on 22 points followed by the Sunshine Coast Falcons on 21.

Norths Devils 18 (Luke Pollock, Javarn White 2 tries; Chris Sandow 2 con, pen) PNG Hunters 40 (Stargroth Amean, Willie Minoga, Adex Wera, Bland Abavu, Stanton Albert, Nixon Put, Moses Meninga tries; Ase Boas 6 con)

Round 13 Results: Sat, June 3 – Falcons 36 Jets 16, Pride 28 Tigers 32, Cutters 20 WM Seagulls 14; Sun, June 4 – CQ Capras 28 TH Seagulls 36, Magpies 25 Bears 12, Blackhawks 26 Dolphins 16, Devils 18 PNG Hunters 40.

