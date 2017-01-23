Hunters host open day for media, sponsors

THE media and sponsors were up early yesterday to attend a open day with the Papua New Guinea Huntersat the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

The fun-filled session saw Hunters players and coaching staff of the run training drills and later have breakfast and time with members of the media and sponsors.

PNG Hunters chairman Graham Osborne described the event as a bonding event bringing together members of the two important stakeholders, the sponsors and the media.

“This year we decided to have sessions with the media and sponsors,” Osborne said.

“We thought that it was very important to have some fun and socialise with everyone.

“Last Sunday we met with the sponsors only and this week we decided to meet with the media but some sponsors turned up as well so it was very good,” Osborne said.

The 70-year-old said the club was looking to ensure the sponsors and the media were involved with social activities in order to help promote the club and rugby league better in 2017.

“There are new boys in the squad as well and we want the media to get to know them so that everyone is part of what we do. We have more these open days and from what I’ve seen it’s been very successful,” Osborne said.

