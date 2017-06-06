Hunters humming

THE PNG Hunters achieved a first last week in their 42-4 towelling of the Townsville Blackhawks — they claimed outright top spot of the 2017 Intrust Super Cup ladder — something Michael Marum’s side had not done in their first three seasons.

Granted it is only the halfway mark of the season, Sunday’s 40-18 win over the Norths Devils at Bishop Park only further highlighted the rich vein of form the Hunters have hit of late which has seen them score 182 points in their last five matches (that’s 36.4 points per game) and conceded only 50 (10 points per match) — bearing in mind that only two of the five matches were at home.

The Hunters are on 22 points followed by the Sunshine Coast Falcons on 21 and the Redcliffe Dolphins and Souths Logan Magpies on 18 points apiece.

While some Queensland rugby league pundits have installed the SP-sponsored side as the form team of the competition and thereby title favourites after 13 rounds, Marum is smart enough not to be caught up in the hype.

“It’s a long season, we’re only half way through it.

“We’re not talking about where we are on the ladder or the finals yet. At the moment we’re just taking it one game at a time and really focusing on our defence,” Marum said yesterday after arriving with the side from Brisbane.

Marum said the teams in the Q-Cup had always risen to playing the Hunters since they first entered the competition in 2014 and nothing had changed about that, but he was pleased that he had a side that had accepted the high standards set by him and his staff and they were always looking to improve.

“We’ve had some good wins especially over the last five matches and I think the turning point for us were those two losses earlier in the season to the Falcons and the Devils. We gave up 38 and 32 points in those matches and since then our defence has been great at home and even on the road,” the 43-year-old said.

Marum also attributed the team’s success to the serious attitude adopted by every member of the club including himself and his staff.

“After having a shortened preseason because of FIFA Under-20 World Cup, we didn’t have time to wait on anyone or to treat it like before. We had to get straight into it (training) and if a player couldn’t make it he got cut. That’s why some of our senior guys were left out but that’s helped us because everyone here knows what is expected and what it takes.”

The Hunters will host the Souths Logan Magpies and the Tweed Heads Seagulls in the next two rounds of the competition.

Like this: Like Loading...