Hunters keen to perform

By ISAAC LIRI

SUNDAY’S Intrust Super Cup round 7 clash against the Redcliffe Dolphins at the National Football Stadium is considered a major test for the SP Papua New Guinea Hunters.

Coach Michael Marum said facing the competition leaders at home was crucial as a loss could see his side drop to ninth spot from their current seventh on the ladder, after falling from second place to outside the top five following their 38-14 loss to the Sunshine Coast Falcons last weekend.

“After we came back from the Falcons game we had good training sessions. We saw the video of that game, pin-pointed where we went wrong and we have a simple game plan which we need to stick to all throughout the match,” Marum said.

Moving away from last week’s disappointment, Marum said the feeling in camp positive with the sole focus now on the Dolphins.

“Right now our focus is on the Dolphins. We know they are the competition leaders and they will be really hard to beat even though we are playing at home so we’ll have to be at our best this weekend,” the 43-year-old said.

The last time both sides met, the Hunters went down to the Redcliffe Dolphins 24-20 at Dolphin Oval however having a 4-1-1 record with the Brisbane Broncos feeder club, Marum’s men are holding their heads up for the task at hand.

Referring to their loss at home to the Norths Devils two weeks ago the SP-sponsored side do not want to disappoint their fans again with Marum adding that the inclusion of Wartovo Puara Jr, Adex Wera, Wellington Albert, pictured, and David Loko was a significant boost for the team.

“Losing to the Devils at home two weeks ago hurt but this will be a different game and we know what to do. We just have to be at our best all throughout the match,”Marum said.

“Most of the players in the side this weekend have enough experience of playing in this level so we are hoping that will guide us through the game,” Marum said referring to the return of Wera, Loko, Albert and Puara.

The Dolphins are scheduled to arrive in Port Moresby on Saturday afternoon and head straight to the National Football Stadium for the captain’s run.

The Easter Sunday match is scheduled for 3pm in the afternoon with both sides to compete for the Stan Joyce Cup currently held by the Dolphins.

The game will be televised live on TV Wan channel 90 for Playbox subscribers and 117 for Hitron customers.

Tickets for the game can be bought at Stop and Shop outlets, Hardware Haus Waigani, Brian Bell shops and will also be sold at the venue on game day.

Tickets are going for K45 (grand stand), K25 (Western wing), K20 (Eastern Stand) and K15 (North/ South stands).

A curtain-raiser match will be played between Port Moresby Rugby League women’s sides Royals and Sisters at 1.30pm.

PNG Hunters: 1. Bland Abavu 2. Stargroth Amean 3. Israel Eliab 4. Adex Wera 5. Karo Kauna Jr 6. Ase Boas (C) 7. Watson Boas 8. Henry Wan 9. Wartovo Puara Jr 10. Esau Siune 11. Nixon Put 12. David Loko 13. Wellington Albert; Reserves: 14. Willie Minoga 15. Rhadley Brawa 16. Stanton Albert 17. Moses Meninga 18. Enoch Maki 19. Lawrence Tu’u 20. Paul Wawa.

Round 7 Fixtures: Sat, April 15 – Blackhawks v Bears, Pride v Jets; Sun, April 16 – Tigers v WM Seagulls, Magpies v Cutters, Falcons v Capras, PNG Hunters v Dolphins, Devils v TH Seagulls.

