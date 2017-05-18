Hunters, Kumuls on the right track

I AM a keen observer and follower of our beloved Hunters team and PNG Kumuls.

For the past three years, the PNG Hunters has successfully contested the Intrust Super cup and the results have been very phenomenal, thanks to Micheal Marum, Sandy Tsaka and Graham Osbourne who have been tirelessly working behind the scene to build a formidable combination of players.

We know our PNG Hunters by name and are familiar with how they play.

They are a great team to watch and their corporation and team work with good team spirit is quite profoundly outstanding. I salute them.

All these boys have committed and sacrificed a lot of time, effort and energy to bring us to a level of respectable performances hence top rugby league countries such as Australia, England and New Zealand are watching us with great interest.

The growth and success in the PNG Hunters is paying off immensely in the Kumul’s performances in the past two Pacific Test matches in 2016 and 2017.

To our other brothers in the Intrust Super Cup, Rhys Martin, Tommy Butterfield and Rod Griffin your contribution also cannot be overlooked.

Our Kumul team has great depth for Michael Marum to choose from to select his team and I am glad I am not the coach to share in the selection headaches.

I have a great feeling about our PNG Kumuls this year and I believe we can win our pool to put us one step into competing for the World Cup.

All we need now is a strong captain, someone that can lead in the front with our great forward packs and allow the free flowing back line of hit men such as Ase Boas, Justin Olam, Adex Vera and Stargroth Amean to capitalise on the breaks.

I have noticed how solid our latest PNG Kumul Captain, Rod Griffin, and he is as strong as an ox.

He is primed to be the PNG Kumul captain and I would like to cast my Number One Vote for him.

Vote # 1 ROD GRIFFIN, for PNG KUMUL CAPTAIN, Battle of the Rugby League World Cup, 2017.

Over to you Michael Marum, “the tribe has spoken”.

Joe Ipah

West New Britain

